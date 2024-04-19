FY2025 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Decreased by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNX. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.82.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CNX Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.