Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,629 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.