Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.00. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

