Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.36

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and traded as low as $52.71. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 1,225 shares traded.
Novozymes A/S Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Novozymes A/S
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.