Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.02. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

