Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 186.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

HOLX stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.