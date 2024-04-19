UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) EVP Linda S. Chapin Acquires 1,785 Shares

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ULS stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $35.50.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

