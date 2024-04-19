UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) EVP Linda S. Chapin Acquires 1,785 Shares

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ULS stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $35.50.
