Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

