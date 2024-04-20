Brunner (LON:BUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,324.40

Shares of Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,324.40 ($16.49) and last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.18), with a volume of 40887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.06).

Brunner Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,161.70. The company has a market cap of £550.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Brunner Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Brunner’s previous dividend of $5.55. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,111.11%.

Insider Activity at Brunner

Brunner Company Profile

In other news, insider James Sharp bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($15.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,922.23 ($2,392.92). 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

