Citigroup Increases ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $2.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $1.80 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $161.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 431.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.