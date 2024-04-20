Financial Contrast: Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) vs. uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group 3.28% 18.58% 5.27% Metro One Telecommunications N/A -348.73% -97.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

uCloudlink Group has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.43, meaning that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Metro One Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $85.58 million 0.58 $2.81 million $0.08 16.50 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 4.11 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

uCloudlink Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for uCloudlink Group and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

uCloudlink Group beats Metro One Telecommunications on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

