First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.68.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

