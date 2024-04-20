Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HST. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.