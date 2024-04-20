Insider Buying: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) Insider Purchases A$199,999.89 in Stock

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB – Get Free Report) insider Jane Bell purchased 233,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$199,999.89 ($129,032.19).

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

