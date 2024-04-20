Comparing Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) & TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Doximity and TruBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 2 10 2 0 2.00 TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $28.82, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. TruBridge has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.70%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Doximity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

87.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Doximity and TruBridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $419.05 million 10.96 $112.82 million $0.66 37.32 TruBridge $339.43 million 0.36 -$44.76 million ($3.15) -2.63

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than TruBridge. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Doximity has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 29.39% 16.08% 13.76% TruBridge -13.49% 10.33% 5.23%

Summary

Doximity beats TruBridge on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

