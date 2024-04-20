Comparing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FactSet Research Systems and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 8 0 0 1.73 Sportradar Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $442.70, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.48%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 22.72% 34.36% 14.67% Sportradar Group 4.27% 4.54% 2.27%

Volatility & Risk

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 7.94 $468.17 million $12.63 34.38 Sportradar Group $949.77 million 11.30 $37.51 million $0.12 80.51

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

