Reviewing Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and First Western Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $581.73 million 1.68 $83.80 million $2.65 11.90 First Western Financial $167.52 million 0.99 $5.22 million $0.77 22.58

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Origin Bancorp and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 13.66% 8.28% 0.86% First Western Financial 4.28% 3.44% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Origin Bancorp and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.26%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats First Western Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mobile and online banking, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

