Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $1,334,040.15 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,334,040.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88.

On Friday, January 26th, Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00.

VRNT stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

