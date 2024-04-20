Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

