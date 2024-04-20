Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DY opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $146.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

