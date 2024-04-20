Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.67 Million in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.