Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

KEYS stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

