Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,857,000 after purchasing an additional 51,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,767,000 after purchasing an additional 515,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,131,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,375,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,144,000 after purchasing an additional 155,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

UBSI stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

