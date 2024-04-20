Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $269.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.58 and its 200-day moving average is $262.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $495.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.