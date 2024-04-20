Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,354 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,258 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $31.46 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $34.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.