Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,331 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $355,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $172,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 53,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $55.90.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

