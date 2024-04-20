Richard Buchholz Sells 15,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $229.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.81 and a beta of 1.37. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

