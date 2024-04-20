Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) vs. flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Head to Head Review

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) and flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and flyExclusive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surf Air Mobility $60.51 million 0.76 -$250.70 million N/A N/A flyExclusive N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

flyExclusive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surf Air Mobility.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A flyExclusive N/A -6.50% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and flyExclusive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surf Air Mobility and flyExclusive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00 flyExclusive 0 1 0 0 2.00

Surf Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential upside of 475.44%. flyExclusive has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.38%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than flyExclusive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of flyExclusive shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of flyExclusive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surf Air Mobility beats flyExclusive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc. owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services. The company is headquartered in Kinston, North Carolina. flyExclusive, Inc. is a subsidiary of LGM Enterprises, LLC.

