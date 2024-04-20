SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,060,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.1 %

Humana stock opened at $328.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.99.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.