Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.22 and traded as low as C$3.11. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 5,206 shares traded.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$85.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of C$47.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4594595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

About Tree Island Steel

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

