United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAL. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

