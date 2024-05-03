Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.31) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 156.67 ($1.97).

Shares of Dowlais Group stock opened at GBX 79.71 ($1.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.69. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.42. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.45 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.86).

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Shali Vasudeva bought 24,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($24,941.97). In other news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 167,179 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £135,414.99 ($170,097.97). Also, insider Shali Vasudeva bought 24,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($24,941.97). Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

