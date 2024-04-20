Windtree Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 22nd (NASDAQ:WINT)

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.