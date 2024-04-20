Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

