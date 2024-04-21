Greenleaf Trust Has $1.48 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after buying an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after acquiring an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.