Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

