Onsemi Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Onsemi in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onsemi’s FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.