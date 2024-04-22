Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $534.38 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.64 and a 200 day moving average of $532.42.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

