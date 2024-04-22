CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$78.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.90.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCL.B
CCL Industries Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total transaction of C$365,867.79. In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total value of C$365,867.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.