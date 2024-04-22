CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$78.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$74.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.10.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total transaction of C$365,867.79. In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total value of C$365,867.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

