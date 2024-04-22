Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys Shares of 9,425 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $438,688.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,438. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

