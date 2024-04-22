Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases New Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

