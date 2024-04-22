Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,103,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

