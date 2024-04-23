Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Saturday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,118,000 after acquiring an additional 982,384 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 610,051 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

