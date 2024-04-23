Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SRCL stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -212.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
