Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -212.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stericycle

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.