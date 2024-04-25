Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital upped their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.92.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$214.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$199.03. The stock has a market cap of C$26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$166.75 and a 52-week high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

