IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £149.24 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 52 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($184.34).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 56 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £151.76 ($187.45).

IntegraFin Stock Performance

IHP opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £979.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,970.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.77. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312.40 ($3.86).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.45) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IHP

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.