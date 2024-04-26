Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 7th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

