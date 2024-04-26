Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,774 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Hamilton Lane worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane
In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hamilton Lane Stock Performance
Shares of HLNE opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.86 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.52.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
