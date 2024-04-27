AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares to Split on Wednesday, May 1st

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPI stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,715,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

