California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,510 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.64% of Arrow Electronics worth $42,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

